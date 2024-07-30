Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-29s depart D-M

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    B-Roll package of three A-29 aircraft and crew members during their pre-flight and departure at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 18, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class
    Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932568
    VIRIN: 240718-F-KQ087-1001
    Filename: DOD_110479456
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-29s depart D-M, by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

