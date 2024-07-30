GLFER Towpath Park Public Information Session B-Roll

B-roll video of the Great Lakes Fisheries Ecosystem Resoration Towpath Park public information session led by the Buffalo District team to speak with community residents about the project, its goals, and how it will be succesful, Maumee, Ohio, July 30, 2024. The Buffalo District is working closely with project partners to develop solutions to the challenges facing the ecosystem at Towpath Park and incorporate the needs of the Maumee community. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932566
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-VR700-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110479349
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|MAUMEE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
