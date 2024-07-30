Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GLFER Towpath Park Public Information Session B-Roll

    MAUMEE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll video of the Great Lakes Fisheries Ecosystem Resoration Towpath Park public information session led by the Buffalo District team to speak with community residents about the project, its goals, and how it will be succesful, Maumee, Ohio, July 30, 2024. The Buffalo District is working closely with project partners to develop solutions to the challenges facing the ecosystem at Towpath Park and incorporate the needs of the Maumee community. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

