    Army IG: Inspections Win the Fight

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, the 67th Inspector General of the Army, discusses the crucial importance of conducting regular inspections and establishing an effective Organizational Inspection Program, July 26, 2024. (U.S. Army video)

    TAGS

    Inspections
    Inspector General
    Readiness
    USA
    Army
    Warfighting

