    Why I Serve: Pvt. Zahira Jones

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Bixler and Spc. Annie Riley

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pvt. Zahira Jones, a culinary specialist with the 213th Regional Support Group, discusses why she joined the Pennsylvania National Guard and her role in the U.S. Army. Culinary specialists, military occupational specialty 92G, are responsible for preparing and servicing meals both in the field and at home station. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Tom Bixler and Spc. Annie Riley)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 14:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932551
    VIRIN: 240801-Z-HB431-6500
    Filename: DOD_110479093
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, Why I Serve: Pvt. Zahira Jones, by SFC Thomas Bixler and SPC Annie Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    92G Food Service Specialist

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Culinary Specialist
    People
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Why I Serve
    213th Regional Support Group

