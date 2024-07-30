Why I Serve: Pvt. Zahira Jones

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pvt. Zahira Jones, a culinary specialist with the 213th Regional Support Group, discusses why she joined the Pennsylvania National Guard and her role in the U.S. Army. Culinary specialists, military occupational specialty 92G, are responsible for preparing and servicing meals both in the field and at home station. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Tom Bixler and Spc. Annie Riley)