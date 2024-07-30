U.S. Army Pvt. Zahira Jones, a culinary specialist with the 213th Regional Support Group, discusses why she joined the Pennsylvania National Guard and her role in the U.S. Army. Culinary specialists, military occupational specialty 92G, are responsible for preparing and servicing meals both in the field and at home station. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Tom Bixler and Spc. Annie Riley)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 14:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932551
|VIRIN:
|240801-Z-HB431-6500
|Filename:
|DOD_110479093
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve: Pvt. Zahira Jones, by SFC Thomas Bixler and SPC Annie Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pennsylvania
Fort Indiantown Gap
92G Food Service Specialist