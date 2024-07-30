Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Ranges Reel

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Zoe Tourne 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) participate in the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 1, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zoe Y. Tourne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932539
    VIRIN: 240801-A-KL045-6933
    Filename: DOD_110478911
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Ranges Reel, by SGT Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EABestSquad, StrongerTogether, EUCOM, USArmy, target_news_europe

