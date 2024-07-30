Don't miss out on the fun! Our In410 program gives you access to ALL MWR activities for just $10. Learn more about this awesome deal in our latest "I Am NDW" profile with Lizzy McCurry, community recreational specialist at NSF Dahlgren. (U.S. Navy video by MC1 Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 13:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|932536
|VIRIN:
|240726-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110478832
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, I Am NDW Profile - In for 10 Program, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
