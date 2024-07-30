Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am NDW Profile - In for 10 Program

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Don't miss out on the fun! Our In410 program gives you access to ALL MWR activities for just $10. Learn more about this awesome deal in our latest "I Am NDW" profile with Lizzy McCurry, community recreational specialist at NSF Dahlgren. (U.S. Navy video by MC1 Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 13:14
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    MWR
    I Am NDW
    In410

