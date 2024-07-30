Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval District Washington Change of Command Ceremony Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Part 2 of Naval District Washington's 2024 Change of Command Ceremony. Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore was relieved by Rear Adm. David J. Faehnle. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 13:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 932535
    VIRIN: 240723-N-VP266-1002
    Filename: DOD_110478810
    Length: 00:27:51
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval District Washington Change of Command Ceremony Part 2, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval District Washington
    Washington Navy Yard
    Change of Command
    2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download