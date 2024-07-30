Army Reserve Medical Command veterinary teams participate in Blackfeet Tribal Health-Operation Walking Shield '24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nineteen Army Reserve Medical Command Soldiers held a no-cost veterinary clinic during Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training in Browning, Montana, July 18-27, 2024. The veterinary team provided a range of services to animals in the Blackfeet Nation including wellness checks, sterilizing surgeries, and when needed, amputations. The Soldiers were part of a bigger contingent of approximately 200 U.S. service members offering a no-cost healthcare clinic as part of a joint service mission. IRT missions provide real-world training to military medical professionals while delivering vital health care and veterinary care to communities that need it most.



(Video production by Master Sgt. Alexandra Hays, Army Reserve Medical Command).