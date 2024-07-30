Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Medical Command veterinary teams participate in Blackfeet Tribal Health-Operation Walking Shield '24

    BROWNING, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Alexandra Hays  

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Nineteen Army Reserve Medical Command Soldiers held a no-cost veterinary clinic during Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training in Browning, Montana, July 18-27, 2024. The veterinary team provided a range of services to animals in the Blackfeet Nation including wellness checks, sterilizing surgeries, and when needed, amputations. The Soldiers were part of a bigger contingent of approximately 200 U.S. service members offering a no-cost healthcare clinic as part of a joint service mission. IRT missions provide real-world training to military medical professionals while delivering vital health care and veterinary care to communities that need it most.

    (Video production by Master Sgt. Alexandra Hays, Army Reserve Medical Command).

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 12:18
    BROWNING, MONTANA, US

    TAGS

    Veterinary
    IRT
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Blackfeet
    MontanaIRT2024

