    B-Roll: FTX air assault mission

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, conducted a field training exercise (FTX) assault mission after their eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) events at Camp Ripley, Minn. on July 27, 2024. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event that supports and enables ARNG brigade combat teams to conduct integrated force-on-force training in preparation for readiness-building exercises or operational deployment; and the FTX is their culminating training event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 12:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932523
    VIRIN: 240727-A-AY917-3344
    Filename: DOD_110478620
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US

    FTX
    Camp Ripley
    Air Assault
    XCTC
    eXportable Combat Training Capability

