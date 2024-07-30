Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, conducted a field training exercise (FTX) assault mission after their eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) events at Camp Ripley, Minn. on July 27, 2024. XCTC is the Army National Guard's capstone training event that supports and enables ARNG brigade combat teams to conduct integrated force-on-force training in preparation for readiness-building exercises or operational deployment; and the FTX is their culminating training event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 12:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932523
|VIRIN:
|240727-A-AY917-3344
|Filename:
|DOD_110478620
|Length:
|00:05:32
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, B-Roll: FTX air assault mission, by SFC Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.