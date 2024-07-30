Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Medics support USMA Summer Leaders Experience '24

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Alexandra Hays  

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Eighteen U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from both Army Reserve Medical Command and 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) provided healthcare services, assistance and transportation support for over 1,100 cadet candidates that took part in 2024 Summer Leaders Experience at United States Military Academy here, held June 2-15, 2024.

    (Video production by Master Sgt. Alexandra Hays and Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez, Army Reserve Medical Command).

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 12:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932521
    VIRIN: 240606-A-RJ211-5566
    Filename: DOD_110478572
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US

    USMA
    Cadets
    West Point
    Warrior Medics
    SLE

