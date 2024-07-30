Army Reserve Medics support USMA Summer Leaders Experience '24

Eighteen U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from both Army Reserve Medical Command and 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) provided healthcare services, assistance and transportation support for over 1,100 cadet candidates that took part in 2024 Summer Leaders Experience at United States Military Academy here, held June 2-15, 2024.
(Video production by Master Sgt. Alexandra Hays and Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez, Army Reserve Medical Command).
