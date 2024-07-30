Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Drone Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Pfc. Santiago Lepper 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in a drone course at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 22-26, 2024. During the course, Soldiers learned creative problem-solving skills by building and operating unmanned aerial systems. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Santiago Lepper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 10:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932499
    VIRIN: 240726-A-LP731-4276
    Filename: DOD_110478307
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Drone Course, by PFC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download