Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in a drone course at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 22-26, 2024. During the course, Soldiers learned creative problem-solving skills by building and operating unmanned aerial systems. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Santiago Lepper)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 10:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932499
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-LP731-4276
|Filename:
|DOD_110478307
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Drone Course, by PFC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
