128th Air Refueling Wing at EAA AirVenture 2024

The 128th Air Refueling Wing participated in the annual EAA AirVenture, showcasing the vital role of air refueling in modern aviation. This year, our dedicated Airmen volunteers engaged with the public, sharing insights and expertise about our mission. A highlight of our presence was the display of one of our KC-135 Stratotankers, offering attendees a close-up view of this essential aircraft. The event provided a fantastic opportunity to connect with aviation enthusiasts and demonstrate the capabilities of the 128th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Halverson)
|07.26.2024
Date Posted: 08.01.2024
Category: Video Productions
|932498
VIRIN: 240726-Z-F3880-1001
|1
|DOD_110478295
|00:02:02
|WISCONSIN, US
|1
|1
