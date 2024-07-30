Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Updated Dog CDC Guidelines (PSA)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    PSA highlighting new entry requirements for dog entering back in the United States. (U.S. Department of Defense video by SrA Joshua Fontenot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 10:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 932495
    VIRIN: 240801-D-TT318-1001
    Filename: DOD_110478250
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Updated Dog CDC Guidelines (PSA), by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PCS
    pets
    military pets

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download