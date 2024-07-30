ROTA, Spain (July 12, 2024) AFN Rota promotes PINZ Bowling Center on Naval Station Rota, Spain July 12, 2024. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 03:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932476
|VIRIN:
|240712-N-TC338-1001
|PIN:
|123A75
|Filename:
|DOD_110477808
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota TV Spot PINZ Bowling Alley "Summer Games", by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.