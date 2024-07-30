Soldier Spotlight - Chief Warrant Officer 2 Denis Nomura

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932473" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Denis Nomura, a field artillery technician assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard, conducts Soldier Spotlight in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, July 25, 2024. Field artillery technicians provide assistance and advice to the commander and staff on all matters relative to the Army’s targeting methodology and the employment of target acquisition assets. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw & 1st Lt. Bailey Miclette)