M&FRC Korean Traditional Crafts and Language Survival Classes

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing partake on the Korean traditional crafts and language survival classes being offered at the military and family readiness center at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 31, 2024. The classes are an initiative to teach base personnel about the Korean culture and languages in an effort for cultural appreciation and integration. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)