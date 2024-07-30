Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M&FRC Korean Traditional Crafts and Language Survival Classes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing partake on the Korean traditional crafts and language survival classes being offered at the military and family readiness center at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 31, 2024. The classes are an initiative to teach base personnel about the Korean culture and languages in an effort for cultural appreciation and integration. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 01:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 932467
    VIRIN: 240731-F-HB474-1001
    Filename: DOD_110477442
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M&FRC Korean Traditional Crafts and Language Survival Classes, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Military and Family Readiness Center
    MFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download