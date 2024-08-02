Pacific News: August 2, 2024

On this Pacific News: U.S. Army Divers and members from the US Army Engineer
Research and Development Center meet in Kwajalein Atoll to remove Dolphin 5, a damaged pier protector; Orient Shield 24 holds its closing ceremony after the week long bilateral exercise is completed; and a B-1B Lancer based out of Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes off from Anderson Air Force Base, Guam in support of a Bomber Task Force mission.
