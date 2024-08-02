Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: August 2, 2024

    JAPAN

    07.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Army Divers and members from the US Army Engineer
    Research and Development Center meet in Kwajalein Atoll to remove Dolphin 5, a damaged pier protector; Orient Shield 24 holds its closing ceremony after the week long bilateral exercise is completed; and a B-1B Lancer based out of Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes off from Anderson Air Force Base, Guam in support of a Bomber Task Force mission.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 00:20
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: August 2, 2024, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Orient Shield
    Kwajalein Atoll
    PNB
    BTF
    Team Kwaj
    OS 24

