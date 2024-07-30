Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIGHTS AND SOUNDS-YASAKA SHRINE

    JAPAN

    07.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Yasaka Shrine, or Gion Shrine, was founded over 1,350 years ago in Central Kyoto. Its location is between the Gion and Higashiyama districts. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 01:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932465
    VIRIN: 240706-N-PE072-8074
    Filename: DOD_110477416
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

