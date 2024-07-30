JMSDF SUMMER FESTIVAL

Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Sasebo district hosted a two-day summer festival to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the JMSDF at K-4 Pier on July 27th. The festival hosted displays and demonstrations of vessels, vehicles, equipment and capabilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)
