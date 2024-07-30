Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMSDF SUMMER FESTIVAL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields and Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton

    AFN Sasebo

    Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Sasebo district hosted a two-day summer festival to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the JMSDF at K-4 Pier on July 27th. The festival hosted displays and demonstrations of vessels, vehicles, equipment and capabilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 01:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932464
    VIRIN: 240727-N-PE072-6517
    Filename: DOD_110477412
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF SUMMER FESTIVAL, by PO3 Gabriel Fields and PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    AFN Sasebo
    JMSDF
    CFAS Sasebo
    summer festival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download