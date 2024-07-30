Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 Veterinarians Treat Animals in Honduras

    HONDURAS

    07.28.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240729-N-WP746-2001
    OMOA, Honduras (July 29, 2024) – U.S. Army and Joint Task Force-Bravo veterinarians work side-by-side with members of the Honduran Ministry of Health, Honduran Red Cross, and Honduran veterinary students at the Omoa Convention Center in Omoa, Honduras, July 29, as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 22:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932463
    VIRIN: 240729-N-WP746-2001
    Filename: DOD_110477157
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: HN

