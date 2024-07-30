Continuing Promise 2024 BMET repair equipment at Puerto Cortes Hospital in Honduras

240730-N-WP746-2001
PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 30, 2024) – Continuing Promise 2024 biomedical equipment technicians repair medical equipment at the Puerto Cortés Public Hospital. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
|07.29.2024
|07.31.2024 22:22
|B-Roll
|932461
|240730-N-WP746-2001
|DOD_110477150
|00:01:17
|HN
|0
|0
