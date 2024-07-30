Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 Doctors, Nurses train Medical Professionals at Puerto Cortes Hospital

    HONDURAS

    07.29.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240730-N-WP746-2002
    PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 30, 2024) – During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy doctors and nurses review CPR techniques with young medical professionals at the Puerto Cortés Public Hospital. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 22:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932459
    VIRIN: 240730-N-WP746-2002
    Filename: DOD_110477148
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: HN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 Doctors, Nurses train Medical Professionals at Puerto Cortes Hospital, by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

