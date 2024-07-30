Continuing Promise 2024 Doctors, Nurses train Medical Professionals at Puerto Cortes Hospital

240730-N-WP746-2002
PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 30, 2024) – During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy doctors and nurses review CPR techniques with young medical professionals at the Puerto Cortés Public Hospital. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
|07.29.2024
|07.31.2024 22:23
|B-Roll
|932459
|240730-N-WP746-2002
|DOD_110477148
|00:01:37
|HN
|0
|0
