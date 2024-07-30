Continuing Promise 2024 Doctors, Nurses train Medical Professionals at Puerto Cortes Hospital

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 30, 2024) – During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy doctors and nurses review CPR techniques with young medical professionals at the Puerto Cortés Public Hospital. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)