    Aviation Promotional Video

    TEANECK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    A high-intensity promotional video for the U.S. Army's aviation functional area, targeting individuals interested in warrant officer positions and 15 series Military Occupational Specialties (MOS), was released on July 31, 2024. The New Jersey Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion highlights the diverse career opportunities available to National Guard members. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 19:27
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 932450
    VIRIN: 240516-A-AA072-6898
    Filename: DOD_110476941
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: TEANECK, NEW JERSEY, US

    Aviation

    Warrant Officer
    Helicopter
    U.S. Army
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Westpoint

