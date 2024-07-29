Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Colombian paratroopers build interoperability in combined assault at HYDRA III

    FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, COLOMBIA

    07.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Apache Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and paratroopers from Colombian army’s Battalion of Counter Narcotics (BACN1), collaborate in a joint assault exercise during HYDRA III 24 (HYDRA 24) at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, July 31, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932448
    VIRIN: 240731-A-TN552-2001
    Filename: DOD_110476811
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, CO

    This work, US, Colombian paratroopers build interoperability in combined assault at HYDRA III, by SFC Elvis Umanzor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

