Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Antiterrorism Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill is preparing for Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Paul Purdue, Garrison Antiterrorism Officer, reminds everyone to not be complacent. If you see something, say something.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 16:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932438
    VIRIN: 240708-A-GO806-8983
    Filename: DOD_110476568
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antiterrorism Awareness, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    AntiTerrisom
    See Something Say something

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download