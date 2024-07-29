Brig. Gen. Randy Oakland takes command of Joint Base San Antonio

Brig. Gen. Randy P. Oakland took command of Joint Base San Antonio and 502d Air Base Wing today during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. He assumed command from outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers.
JBSA significantly contributes to the local economy, with an annual economic impact exceeding $55 billion. Joint Base San Antonio supports more DoD students and active runways than any other installation and houses the DoD's largest hospital and only level-one trauma center. The wing also manages and provides oversight for major projects, facilities and infrastructure worth more than $37 billion. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)
