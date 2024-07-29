Brig. Gen. Randy Oakland takes command of Joint Base San Antonio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Randy P. Oakland took command of Joint Base San Antonio and 502d Air Base Wing today during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. He assumed command from outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers.



JBSA significantly contributes to the local economy, with an annual economic impact exceeding $55 billion. Joint Base San Antonio supports more DoD students and active runways than any other installation and houses the DoD's largest hospital and only level-one trauma center. The wing also manages and provides oversight for major projects, facilities and infrastructure worth more than $37 billion. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)