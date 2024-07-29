Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Randy Oakland takes command of Joint Base San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Brig. Gen. Randy P. Oakland took command of Joint Base San Antonio and 502d Air Base Wing today during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. He assumed command from outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers.

    JBSA significantly contributes to the local economy, with an annual economic impact exceeding $55 billion. Joint Base San Antonio supports more DoD students and active runways than any other installation and houses the DoD's largest hospital and only level-one trauma center. The wing also manages and provides oversight for major projects, facilities and infrastructure worth more than $37 billion. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 16:17
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Randy Oakland takes command of Joint Base San Antonio, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AETC
    JBSA
    502ABW

