The 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team concludes the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 2024. The JRTC goal is to provide a realistic complex training environment. (Oregon National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Simonson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 16:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932434
|VIRIN:
|240731-Z-UZ129-7380
|Filename:
|DOD_110476523
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JRTC 24-09, by SGT Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.