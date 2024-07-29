Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    624th ASTS participates in RIMPAC 2024

    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Eight Citizen Airmen from the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron participated in Rim of the Pacific exercise at Ford Island, Hawaii, on July 12, 2024. The 624th ASTS members responded to helicopters from U.S. Army, Peruvian and Mexican partners which were used for medical transport of patients for training.
     
    Forty-one Citizen Airmen from the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron participated in the 29th exercise of the biennial Rim of the Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on July 17, 2024. The 624th ASTS members responded to a simulated mass casualty event during the training. They treated and prepared patients in an En Route Patient Staging System for movement onto an AMBUS and C-17 aircraft.
     
    RIMPAC Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
    624th Regional Support Group
    Prepared RIMPAC 2024

