Washington National Guard IO battalion turns training into competition during FST Olympics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932429" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with 156th Information Operations Battalion, 56th Theater Information Operations Group, Washington National Guard, compete in the Forward Support Team (FST) Olympics on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 13, 2024. The FST Olympics spans more than five months, testing the knowledge, capability, and skills of information operations (IO) FSTs and their members. The three day event tests the teams on warrior task such as land navigation, weapon proficiency, and maneuvering as a team. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ryan Dunn)