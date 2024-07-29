U.S. Soldiers with 156th Information Operations Battalion, 56th Theater Information Operations Group, Washington National Guard, compete in the Forward Support Team (FST) Olympics on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 13, 2024. The FST Olympics spans more than five months, testing the knowledge, capability, and skills of information operations (IO) FSTs and their members. The three day event tests the teams on warrior task such as land navigation, weapon proficiency, and maneuvering as a team. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ryan Dunn)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 16:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|932429
|VIRIN:
|240713-A-HV434-8332
|Filename:
|DOD_110476421
|Length:
|00:05:48
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Hometown:
|TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Washington National Guard IO battalion turns training into competition during FST Olympics, by SPC Ryan Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.