    Washington National Guard IO battalion turns training into competition during FST Olympics

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Video by Spc. Ryan Dunn 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers with 156th Information Operations Battalion, 56th Theater Information Operations Group, Washington National Guard, compete in the Forward Support Team (FST) Olympics on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 13, 2024. The FST Olympics spans more than five months, testing the knowledge, capability, and skills of information operations (IO) FSTs and their members. The three day event tests the teams on warrior task such as land navigation, weapon proficiency, and maneuvering as a team. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ryan Dunn)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 16:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 932429
    VIRIN: 240713-A-HV434-8332
    Filename: DOD_110476421
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US

    This work, Washington National Guard IO battalion turns training into competition during FST Olympics, by SPC Ryan Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    information operations
    Army
    Teamwork
    Washington Army National Guard
    Collective Training Event

