    Golf Company Swim Qual

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in water survival training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. July. 12, 2024. Training for CBRN defense is an event in which recruits experience the exposure of gasses and learn how to properly use a gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932427
    VIRIN: 240712-M-vw800-8528
    Filename: DOD_110476400
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Swim Qual, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    golf co
    mcrdpi

