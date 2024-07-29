Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Diversity Executive Council | 2024 Symposium Opening Video

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Jacqueline Alderman 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Join us for the Joint Diversity Executive Council regional symposium, presented by the WY National Guard. This video sets the stage for the conference, sparking conversation among attendees. Participants will delve into a crucial topic in military service: diversity and its impact on creating an open dialogue with our members. Explore firsthand experiences and insights from our members on how diversity shapes their interactions and engagement within our community. (U.S. Air National Guard by Jacqueline Alderman)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 15:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932413
    VIRIN: 240719-Z-KB070-8006
    Filename: DOD_110476274
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US

    Diversity Events and Recognition

    Diversity
    Wyoming
    Joint Diversity Executive Council
    Regional Symposium
    JDEC Symposium

