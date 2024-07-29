Joint Diversity Executive Council | 2024 Symposium Opening Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join us for the Joint Diversity Executive Council regional symposium, presented by the WY National Guard. This video sets the stage for the conference, sparking conversation among attendees. Participants will delve into a crucial topic in military service: diversity and its impact on creating an open dialogue with our members. Explore firsthand experiences and insights from our members on how diversity shapes their interactions and engagement within our community. (U.S. Air National Guard by Jacqueline Alderman)