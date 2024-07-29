Join us for the Joint Diversity Executive Council regional symposium, presented by the WY National Guard. This video sets the stage for the conference, sparking conversation among attendees. Participants will delve into a crucial topic in military service: diversity and its impact on creating an open dialogue with our members. Explore firsthand experiences and insights from our members on how diversity shapes their interactions and engagement within our community. (U.S. Air National Guard by Jacqueline Alderman)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 15:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932413
|VIRIN:
|240719-Z-KB070-8006
|Filename:
|DOD_110476274
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Diversity Executive Council | 2024 Symposium Opening Video, by Jacqueline Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
