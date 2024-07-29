Spc. Zhane Rutherford-Riddick Why I Serve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932411" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Zhane Rutherford-Riddick, a culinary specialist with 120th Quartermaster STB, 1 Cavalry Division shares why she serves in the military at Phantom Fresh on Fort Cavasos, Texas, July 23, 2024. Zhane wants to provide nutritional foods to the world, progress her Army career, and compete in culinary competitions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)