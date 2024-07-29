Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Zhane Rutherford-Riddick Why I Serve

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Sean MacIntyre 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Zhane Rutherford-Riddick, a culinary specialist with 120th Quartermaster STB, 1 Cavalry Division shares why she serves in the military at Phantom Fresh on Fort Cavasos, Texas, July 23, 2024. Zhane wants to provide nutritional foods to the world, progress her Army career, and compete in culinary competitions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 14:55
    Category: Interviews
    Location: US

    Phantom Warrior
    First Team
    Culinary Specalist
    Fort Cavazos
    Phantom Fresh

