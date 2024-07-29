U.S. Army Spc. Zhane Rutherford-Riddick, a culinary specialist with 120th Quartermaster STB, 1 Cavalry Division shares why she serves in the military at Phantom Fresh on Fort Cavasos, Texas, July 23, 2024. Zhane wants to provide nutritional foods to the world, progress her Army career, and compete in culinary competitions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 14:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|932411
|VIRIN:
|240723-A-NH875-2432
|Filename:
|DOD_110476252
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Zhane Rutherford-Riddick Why I Serve, by SGT Sean MacIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.