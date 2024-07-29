Brigadier General Randy Oakland addresses new command at JBSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932409" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing change of command ceremony took place today at JBSA-Randolph, where Brigadier General Randy P. Oakland assumed command.



The presiding officer, Air Education and Training Commander Lieutenant General Brian S. Robinson, began the ceremony with opening remarks.



Brigadier General Russel D. Driggers presented his outgoing speech.



He reflected on his tenure and expressed his gratitude to the men and women of Joint Base San Antonio.



As the new commander of Joint Base San Antonio, Brigadier General Oakland, addressed the audience and outlined his vision for the 502d Air Base Wing.