The Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing change of command ceremony took place today at JBSA-Randolph, where Brigadier General Randy P. Oakland assumed command.
The presiding officer, Air Education and Training Commander Lieutenant General Brian S. Robinson, began the ceremony with opening remarks.
Brigadier General Russel D. Driggers presented his outgoing speech.
He reflected on his tenure and expressed his gratitude to the men and women of Joint Base San Antonio.
As the new commander of Joint Base San Antonio, Brigadier General Oakland, addressed the audience and outlined his vision for the 502d Air Base Wing.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 14:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932409
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-GY993-5952
|Filename:
|DOD_110476219
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brigadier General Randy Oakland addresses new command at JBSA, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
