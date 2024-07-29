Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Randy Oakland addresses new command at JBSA

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing change of command ceremony took place today at JBSA-Randolph, where Brigadier General Randy P. Oakland assumed command.

    The presiding officer, Air Education and Training Commander Lieutenant General Brian S. Robinson, began the ceremony with opening remarks.

    Brigadier General Russel D. Driggers presented his outgoing speech.

    He reflected on his tenure and expressed his gratitude to the men and women of Joint Base San Antonio.

    As the new commander of Joint Base San Antonio, Brigadier General Oakland, addressed the audience and outlined his vision for the 502d Air Base Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 14:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932409
    VIRIN: 240731-F-GY993-5952
    Filename: DOD_110476219
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

