Ranger Michael Gross Personality Profile

Michael Gross is a Park Ranger for the Tulsa District, U.S Army Corps of Engineers.



The Natural Resources Management Program delivers safe public access to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' lands and waters in a manner that protects all project purposes and mission areas through responsible outdoor recreation, environmental conservation and land use management while partnering with communities to serve the American people.



Our goal is to conserve natural resources and provide public recreation opportunities that contribute to the quality of American life.