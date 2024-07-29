Sylvia Gentilcore is a Supervisory Park Ranger for the John day Dam/ Willow Creek Project, Portland District, U.S Army Corps of Engineers.
The Natural Resources Management Program delivers safe public access to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' lands and waters in a manner that protects all project purposes and mission areas through responsible outdoor recreation, environmental conservation and land use management while partnering with communities to serve the American people.
Our goal is to conserve natural resources and provide public recreation opportunities that contribute to the quality of American life.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 14:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932406
|VIRIN:
|240731-A-XB412-2173
|Filename:
|DOD_110476206
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ranger Sylvia Gentilcore Personality Profile, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.