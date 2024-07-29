Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pro Sports Medicine at IACH

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Ever wondered how top-tier medical expertise from elite sports arenas translates to the battlefield? This video offers a glimpse into the extraordinary care provided at Irwin Army Community Hospital. Meet a dedicated orthopedic surgeon with the US Army Reserve who shares his passion for healing Soldiers and his commitment to bringing the same cutting-edge techniques used on professional athletes to our nation's heroes here on Fort Riley.

    Music title "Horizons" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 13:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932394
    VIRIN: 240722-O-JU906-9998
    Filename: DOD_110475970
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: KANSAS, US

    Orthopedic Surgeon

    TAGS

    Ohio State University
    US Army Reserve
    surgery
    Fort Riley
    Orthopedic Surgeon
    foot and ankle

