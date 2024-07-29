Pro Sports Medicine at IACH

Ever wondered how top-tier medical expertise from elite sports arenas translates to the battlefield? This video offers a glimpse into the extraordinary care provided at Irwin Army Community Hospital. Meet a dedicated orthopedic surgeon with the US Army Reserve who shares his passion for healing Soldiers and his commitment to bringing the same cutting-edge techniques used on professional athletes to our nation's heroes here on Fort Riley.
Music title "Horizons" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
Orthopedic Surgeon