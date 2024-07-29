B-Roll: VMFA-311 declares initial operational capability

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a live ordnance training event at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar combat aircraft loading area, California, July 25, 2024. This was the first time VMFA-311 conducted live ordnance operations independently and a milestone for the squadron, which declared initial operational capability on July 31, 2024. Achieving initial operational capability means that VMFA-311 has the operational F-35C aircraft, trained pilots, maintainers, and support equipment to self-sustain its mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emeline Swyers and Sgt. Luc Boatman)