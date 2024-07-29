Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: VMFA-311 declares initial operational capability

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Luc Boatman and Cpl. Emeline Swyers

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a live ordnance training event at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar combat aircraft loading area, California, July 25, 2024. This was the first time VMFA-311 conducted live ordnance operations independently and a milestone for the squadron, which declared initial operational capability on July 31, 2024. Achieving initial operational capability means that VMFA-311 has the operational F-35C aircraft, trained pilots, maintainers, and support equipment to self-sustain its mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emeline Swyers and Sgt. Luc Boatman)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932383
    VIRIN: 240725-M-WD207-1001
    Filename: DOD_110475893
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

