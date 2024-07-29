U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 311, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a live ordnance training event at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar combat aircraft loading area, California, July 25, 2024. This was the first time VMFA-311 conducted live ordnance operations independently and a milestone for the squadron, which declared initial operational capability on July 31, 2024. Achieving initial operational capability means that VMFA-311 has the operational F-35C aircraft, trained pilots, maintainers, and support equipment to self-sustain its mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emeline Swyers and Sgt. Luc Boatman)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932383
|VIRIN:
|240725-M-WD207-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110475893
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, B-Roll: VMFA-311 declares initial operational capability, by Sgt Luc Boatman and Cpl Emeline Swyers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine Corps’ second F-35C Lightning II squadron declares initial operational capability
