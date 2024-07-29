USAMMC-E Command Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe (USAMMC-E) is the executive agent responsible for directing the operations of a Theater Lead Agent for Medical Materiel (TLAMM) for U.S. European Command (EUCOM), U.S. African Command (AFRICOM) and U.S. Department of State activities in the region. Located in Germany and a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command, USAMMC-E also provides MOS proficiency training, overseas deployment training (National Guard/Army Reserve), and pre-deployment training to deploying units.