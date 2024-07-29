Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMMC-E Command Video

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Video by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe (USAMMC-E) is the executive agent responsible for directing the operations of a Theater Lead Agent for Medical Materiel (TLAMM) for U.S. European Command (EUCOM), U.S. African Command (AFRICOM) and U.S. Department of State activities in the region. Located in Germany and a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command, USAMMC-E also provides MOS proficiency training, overseas deployment training (National Guard/Army Reserve), and pre-deployment training to deploying units.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 11:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932380
    VIRIN: 240731-A-BL065-1001
    Filename: DOD_110475789
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE

    command video
    capabilities
    medical materiel
    medical logistics
    USAMMC-E
    AMLC

