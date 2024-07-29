In this week’s look around the Air Force, two C-130 aircraft from the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve are fighting wildfires in California, modern infrastructure at Kadena Air Base enhances search and rescue mission operations, and there’s a new Foundations curriculum for enlisted Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 11:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932370
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-UE508-9037
|Filename:
|DOD_110475542
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Fighting Wildfires, Enhancing Rescue Missions, Enlisted Foundations Courses, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.