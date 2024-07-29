Mission video for the 23d Flying Training Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 10:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932367
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110475533
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 23d Flying Training Squadron, by Robert Dantzler and Thomas Meneguin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.