    CMSAF visits deployed Airmen at the 386th AEW B-Roll Package

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Simonne Barker 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi visits the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2024. Flosi visited the installation to tour dormitories, listen to command briefs, and answer questions from Airmen of all ranks during a base-wide all-call. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 09:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932364
    VIRIN: 240725-F-AI633-2001
    Filename: DOD_110475393
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, CMSAF visits deployed Airmen at the 386th AEW B-Roll Package, by SrA Simonne Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CMSAF
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    The Rock
    CMSAF David Flosi

