CMSAF visits deployed Airmen at the 386th AEW B-Roll Package

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi visits the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2024. Flosi visited the installation to tour dormitories, listen to command briefs, and answer questions from Airmen of all ranks during a base-wide all-call. (U.S. Air Force video)
