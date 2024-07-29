CMSAF visits deployed Airmen at the 386th AEW B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932364" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi visits the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2024. Flosi visited the installation to tour dormitories, listen to command briefs, and answer questions from Airmen of all ranks during a base-wide all-call. (U.S. Air Force video)