Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a conversation on Advancing Security and Prosperity in the Indo-Pacific Region

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SINGAPORE

    07.31.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a conversation on Advancing Security and Prosperity in the Indo-Pacific Region with Singapore Ambassador-at-Large Chan Heng Chee, in partnership with the National University of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 06:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 932355
    Filename: DOD_110475157
    Length: 00:36:16
    Location: SG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    usdos
    BLINKEN
    Secretary Of State Anthony J. Blinken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download