    Jolly Vihar 24 B-Roll

    PAPA, HUNGARY

    07.26.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Footage during exercise Jolly Vihar 24 at Papa Air Base, Hungary, July 15-27, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 05:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932353
    VIRIN: 240726-F-NR948-1001
    Filename: DOD_110475118
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: PAPA, HU

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jolly Vihar 24 B-Roll, by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    CSAR
    56th RQS
    57th RQS
    Jolly Vihar 24

