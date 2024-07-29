Footage during exercise Jolly Vihar 24 at Papa Air Base, Hungary, July 15-27, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 05:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932353
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-NR948-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110475118
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|PAPA, HU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jolly Vihar 24 B-Roll, by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.