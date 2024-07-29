U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live-fire deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 26, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 04:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932351
|VIRIN:
|240726-M-AS577-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110475004
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Charlie Battery Conducts At-Sea Deck Shoot, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
