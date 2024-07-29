Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Charlie Battery Conducts At-Sea Deck Shoot

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.26.2024

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a live-fire deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 26, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 04:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932351
    VIRIN: 240726-M-AS577-1001
    Filename: DOD_110475004
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Charlie Battery Conducts At-Sea Deck Shoot, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    Underway
    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Training
    Deck Shoot

