U.S. Army Pfc. Richard Morgan, assigned to the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, speaks about the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 31, 2024. Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 1 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Video By Sgt. Austin Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 05:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932349
|VIRIN:
|240731-A-UG798-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110474920
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Day Zero, by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.