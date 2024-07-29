RD24 | HMLA-367 conducts Aircraft Maintenance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct routine maintenance on aircraft during Resolute Dragon 24 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Metabaru, Saga, Japan, July 30, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. HMLA 367 is forward deployed to the Indo-Pacific to 1st MAW under the unit deployment program. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)