Titan Tuesday: SrA Mercedes Rodriguez

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mercedez Rodriguez, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy technician, talks about her personal and Air Force career during Titan Tuesday at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 25, 2024. Rodriguez served as the sole rehab technician for two months, performing 1,000 procedures, managed a $140,000 inventory utilizing $66,000 to modernize Physical Therapy, and repurposed $14,000 in treatment assets for the wing's Operational Support Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)