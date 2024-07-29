Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan Tuesday: SrA Mercedes Rodriguez

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mercedez Rodriguez, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy technician, talks about her personal and Air Force career during Titan Tuesday at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 25, 2024. Rodriguez served as the sole rehab technician for two months, performing 1,000 procedures, managed a $140,000 inventory utilizing $66,000 to modernize Physical Therapy, and repurposed $14,000 in treatment assets for the wing's Operational Support Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 02:20
    Location: US

    physical therapy
    39th OMRS
    Titan Tuesday

