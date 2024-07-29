Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LSP at XCTC

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Maj. Samuel Rollins and Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl

    734th Regional Support Group

    The recently formed Logistics Support Platoon (LPS) was comprised of Soldiers from subordinate units and battalions of the 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, during base camp management and operations for an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn. from July 12 to August 1, 2024. The LPS transported Class I supplies from the Supply Support Activity (SSA) in cantonment to the Brigade Support Area (BSA) in the field. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl and Maj. Samuel Rollins)

    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US

    XCTC
    Iowa Army Naitonal Guard
    1034th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    185th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

