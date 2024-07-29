LSP at XCTC

The recently formed Logistics Support Platoon (LPS) was comprised of Soldiers from subordinate units and battalions of the 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, during base camp management and operations for an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn. from July 12 to August 1, 2024. The LPS transported Class I supplies from the Supply Support Activity (SSA) in cantonment to the Brigade Support Area (BSA) in the field. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl and Maj. Samuel Rollins)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 22:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932333
|VIRIN:
|240730-A-QO425-7362
|Filename:
|DOD_110474623
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
