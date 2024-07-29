LSP at XCTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The recently formed Logistics Support Platoon (LPS) was comprised of Soldiers from subordinate units and battalions of the 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, during base camp management and operations for an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn. from July 12 to August 1, 2024. The LPS transported Class I supplies from the Supply Support Activity (SSA) in cantonment to the Brigade Support Area (BSA) in the field. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl and Maj. Samuel Rollins)