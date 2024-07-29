Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EAA AirVenture Oshkosh timelapse

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Video by James West  

    412th Test Wing   

    The 412th Test Wing supported the Air Force Test Center and Air Force Materiel Command at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh airshow at Wittman Regional Airport, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 18-28. (Air Force video by James West)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 21:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932329
    VIRIN: 240727-O-PJ086-9680
    Filename: DOD_110474462
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh timelapse, by James West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oshkosh
    AirVenture
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

