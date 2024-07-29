The 412th Test Wing supported the Air Force Test Center and Air Force Materiel Command at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh airshow at Wittman Regional Airport, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 18-28. (Air Force video by Todd Schannuth)
This work, Thank you Oshkosh, by Todd Schannuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
